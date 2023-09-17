A RECORD 14 rugby league teams will assemble at Bamaga in October for the Dan Ropeyarn Memorial Carnival in what will be one of the biggest in the Cape York region.

Among the teams will be 2023 Island of Origin winners Goemu Bau Raiders from Mabuiag Island in the Torres Strait. The Raiders will be one of several from the Straits, joining teams from the mainland Northern Peninsula Area.

Joining the Raiders are the 2023 winners Malu Kiwai from Boigu Island, 2023 Queensland Murri Carnival winners Erub United, a second team from Erub – Erub United 2, local team Bamaga Roos, New Mapoon Warriors, Cape Stallions, Malu Kiwai, Alau Eagles, Wuthathi Brothers, Injinoo Crocs, Sawmill Raiders, Masig Thurud Wap, Northern Dingoes and TI Wahmere.

Goemu Bau was a handsome winner of the recent Island of Origin series on Badu Island which featured nine teams.

Malu Kiwai will be out to defend their carnival title and will field a star-studded team.

Queensland Cup star and the competition’s leading try scorer for 2023 Jon Reuben will be lining up for Erub United (1), as he did when the team challenged 2022 Koori Knockout winners Newcastle All Blacks at Beenleigh earlier…