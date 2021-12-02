Before 1970, no Yolŋu women painted sacred themes on bark or larrakitj (hollow poles) in their own right.

However, in recent decades, a number of women artists have taken to these media, becoming renowned for daring and inventive works that challenge tradition.

This month the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) will show Bark Ladies: 11 artists from Yirrkala, a collection of bark paintings and larrakitj by women artists working out of the Yolŋu-run art centre Buku Larrngay Mulka Centre (Buku), in north-east Arnhem Land.

Buku is located in the small Aboriginal community of Yirrkala, 700km east of Darwin.

Under Yolŋu Law, land and sea are connected in a single cycle of life which Yolŋu people celebrate through their songs, sacred designs and art…