FIRST Nations composer and performer William Barton will join the Board of Directors of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

A peerless yidaki (didgeridoo) performer, William Barton is world-renowned as a composer who works across classical and traditional First Nations music, bringing together Western art traditions and his Kalkadunga heritage.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra has enjoyed a long association with William Barton as both performer and composer.

In 2022, Sydney Symphony Orchestra gave the world- premiere of Barton’s Of the Earth which was commissioned to celebrate the re-opening of the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

Barton’s appearances with the Sydney Symphony spans almost two decades, with the Orchestra recording and performing his works on international tours.

Mr Barton said he was excited to join the Sydney Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors at this moment in the Orchestra’s history.

“I have a great affection for the musicians of the Orchestra and for the organisation’s commitment to contemporary music and Australian artists,” Barton said.

“I am honoured to be part of the engine room of change and in my role, I hope to connect people of all walks of life through…