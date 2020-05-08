FOR anyone wanting a spark to see them through the current crisis of COVID-19, look no further than the new album by The Merindas, We Sing Until Sunrise (Ngangk Ngoorndiny Ngala Warangka).

A mix of electronic pop with a dance-hall feel, alongside hip hop and R&B influences, this long-awaited debut album follows the launch of the single Before Daylight.

Yet as touring full-time musicians, The Merindas have found the last few weeks tough, not least having to cancel an extensive national tour.

The Merindas had just performed shows in Sydney and Adelaide when social distancing and lockdown laws forced them off the road, an experience they say was “soul crushing.”

Not only were gigs cancelled, but also educational workshops in schools, at a youth conference and visits to both women’s countries.

Yet as Candice Lorrae – one half of the duo – points out, safety is their first priority.

“We work in music to support our families and the last thing we want to do is put our families at risk,” she said.

The hard-working duo of Nyoongar Ballardong Whadjuk woman Kristel Kickett (from Tammin, Western Australia) and Candice Lorrae of Jawoyn and Thursday Island heritage (born in Darwin) began after…