Cultural burns have been around for tens of thousands of years and in the north-eastern Victorian town of Mallacoota there will soon be a centre for people to learn more about Indigenous fire management.

The Indigenous Traditional Agriculture Knowledge Hub is being built in the coastal inlet, which was ravaged by the Black Summer bushfires.

Work is underway on a farm owned by Dark Emu author Bruce Pascoe, who has Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian heritage.

“Indigenous fire and land management cared for and healed Country.

“We’re rediscovering those techniques and working out the most viable ways to farm native grains and tubers on a commercial scale,” Mr Pascoe said.