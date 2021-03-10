TRAFFIC in Oxford Street in Sydney came to a standstill when a Black Lives Matter protest took place shortly before the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade was due to start on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of protesters shouted, “We hate the police” and “No pride in genocide”, as they descended on the southern end of Hyde Park.

“Always was, always will be” echoed through the city and even though dozens of police were present, they couldn’t stop the huge crowd demonstrating their right to protest and make a statement.

People tried to socially distance themselves from other protesters as best as they could during the protest, and hand sanitiser was freely available from the protest organisers.

Yuin man Keiran Stewart-Assheton was at Hyde Park providing food and drinks for the protesters who congregated there shortly after the protest.

He said he was there to support the cause on behalf of protest group, Pride in Protest.

“I’m so proud of everyone who showed up today to protest against Aboriginal deaths in custody”