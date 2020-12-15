THE northern NSW town of Walgett gets a bad wrap from White Australia. It always has.

It was once referred to as the worst town in Australia. Search Walgett in Google and you can see all this mainstream stories pop up to paint such a bad picture of such a beautiful town.

But those Whitefullas don’t know shit! They’ve probably never been to the community let alone met someone like Uncle Daniel ‘Carb’ Walford. After couple of Lillymans Club Nectars with him, the real Walgett emerges from the racist ashes of mainstream media.

For nine years now, Uncle Carb and his family have relentlessly given back to the community of Walgett and surrounds, as each year he takes on the role of the famous Black Santa of the North West.

Walgett, affectionately known as ‘the Gate’, is nestled on the junction of the Namoi and Barwon rivers, which makes sense because it takes its name from the Gomeroi word meaning the ‘meeting place of two rivers’. Its small population of around 2200 people is made up of nearly 50% of Blackfullas, giving it a real sense of Aboriginal identity and strength.