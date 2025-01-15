Black Swans to fly again in Pacific Series

THE Black Swans national netball team will return to the court this year in what advocates say will help inform and shape a positive relationship within the game.

A 20-strong squad have been named to represent the First Nations team in 2025.

After their historic debut at the 2024 Pacific Netball Series, the Black Swans program will return for its second year, bringing together talented athletes from across the country to showcase their skills and cultural pride.

Twenty Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander netballers from across Australia will…