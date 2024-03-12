Blak & Bright Festival Celebrates First Nations storytellers

FEATURING a deadly lineup of 80 First Nations artists, Melbourne’s biannual First Nations literature festival Blak & Bright returns this month with more than 30 events spanning five days, the largest contemporary festival of its kind in Australia.

From March 13-17, Blak & Bright will showcase the multifaceted expressions of First Nations writers with a program ranging from songs and essays to oral stories and epic novels, and plays and poetry – including new events and cherished favourites.

With the aim of empowering and celebrating First Nations writers and storytellers, the festival will unfold across Melbourne’s…