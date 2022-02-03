Traditional custodians of the Gardens of Stone area and Maiyingu Marragu Aboriginal Place, west of the Blue Mountains around Lithgow, are ‘appalled’ at a NSW Government plan to create an adventure course on cliffs of spiritual significance to the Wiradjuri people.

Custodians say they were not consulted prior to the government announcement in November last year that 30,000 hectares of state forests and Crown lands were being transferred to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

That land transfer includes the iconic Gardens of Stone extension being transformed into a new eco-tourism and adventure destination on the edge of the Blue Mountains near Lithgow.