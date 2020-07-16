MARCHES for the Black Lives Matter movement have continued around the country, with activists calling for an end to systemic racism.

In Perth, protesters at a recent march called on the Western Australian government to put the same level of energy into ending systemic racism and institutionalised violence as it has in protecting the community from COVID-19.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Supreme Court Gardens in Perth for the city’s third major Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, July 4.

Several young speakers passionately addressed the physically distanced and mask-wearing crowd, which repeatedly chanted “black lives matter”.

As they marched through the city, protesters held the Aboriginal flag and signs, including some that read “Systemic racism exists here too” and “White silence equals violence”.

The family of Tane Chatfield led a silent march through the streets of Sydney, last Saturday, July 12, before the inquest into his death, which was scheduled to start on Monday.

Tane was found unresponsive in his cell in Tamworth prison in 2017.

Chatfield had been on remand for two years at Tamworth Correctional Centre, charged over two separate violent home invasions in northern NSW in 2015.

He was awaiting trial for one of the incidents…