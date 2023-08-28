BLACK Lives Matter supporters have taken to the streets in Sydney to demand concrete action to end police brutality and Indigenous deaths in custody.

About 100 supporters turned out at Sydney’s Town Hall to demand the federal government implement all recommendations from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody and end the jailing of underage children.

Paul Silva, the nephew of Dunghutti man David Dungay Jr who died in a Sydney jail after being restrained by five police officers and injected with a sedative in 2015, said authorities don’t treat Indigenous people with dignity.

“Indigenous people are outraged that they are being killed by non-Indigenous people. Enough is enough,’ Mr Silva told the crowd on Saturday.

“We’ve had government inquiries, but the government never listens. “There is never any accountability. Hold the corrective services accountable, hold the doctors and nurses accountable.”

He issued a call for political action…