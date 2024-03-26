Blues avenge Maroons in Mparntwe to win national title

HAVING relinquished the women’s National Indigenous Cricket Championship title to Queensland for the first time history last year, New South Wales made amends in the 2024 grand final at Traeger Park.

The Blues’ set the Maroons a challenging 7-121 (20 overs) after having been sent in to bat.

A classy 63 from player of the match Dharmini Chauhan who opened the batting with Sara Darney (11) set the tone of the innings.

Chauhan’s 63 came from 51 deliveries that including a quartet of fours and three rope-clearing sixes.

Blues all-rounder Maddison Spence came in at the end a contributed a handy…