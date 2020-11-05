Our names are Michael and Matthew and we go to Oberon Public School, where we are in Year 1 and this is our story about animals and plants on our Pop and Nan’s property.

While Pop was driving home after picking us up from the school bus, just before our bridge over Chimney Creek on our property, Tricketts Arch, we picked up an albino pikipila (Murrawarri for echidna). See our photos taken on our back veranda and on our front lawn. Pop and Nan said this condition is very rare in animals and they hadn’t heard of it before in a pikipila so we must ensure it is looked after and protected. Pop took photos of us with the pikipila and than we let it go.

We have a Biobanking Conservation Agreement over most of Tricketts Arch, which means that the caves, Aboriginal sites like the scarred trees, the old pioneer mine sites and all the biodiversity are protected. Although Pop and Nan haven’t sold many biodiversity credits they try very hard to keep our property as natural as possible and do it mostly on their pensions.

We really love the property and often go exploring with Pop. Pop is now looking every day for an extremely rare orchid, Buttercup Doubletail, which should start to come up and flower in the next few weeks. We have the largest population of this rare orchid (two thirds of the known population) and both of us are really proud of that.

Well that’s our story, hope you enjoyed it.