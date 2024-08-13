Breaking new ground at the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo
IN just its third year, the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo championships is growing in stature.
The annual event has for the first time invited Mãori bull-riders and horsemen.
New Zealand has a long history of rodeo, horse-riding and bull-riding.
The union of Aboriginal and Māori people at Mount Isa breaks new ground in bringing together to First Nations people in the arena.
Captain of the Māori team, 29-year old cowboy Merv Church is the grandson of the godfather…