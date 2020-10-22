AN Aboriginal mother says she is sick of her child being ‘brutally assaulted’ after the hospitalisation of her son following his arrest by a Redfern police officer.

Katrina Hookey said her son, Kyole Dungay, ended up at St Vincent’s Hospital after being arrested by an officer in the early hours of October 1 in Waterloo.

In a video posted to social media from his hospital bed, Mr Dungay explained the circumstances.

“I was down the bottom of the stairs at the back of Daniel Solander flats when a detective at the top of the stairs pulled out his gun and said ‘Get down’,” Mr Dungay said. “I did. I didn’t refuse. I put my hands on my head and he came down to the bottom of the stairs and said ‘you f…… dog’ and kicked me in the back of the head and split open my ear.

“Then he handcuffed me and then punched me in the face and split my lip open.”

Ms Hookey said it was not the first time her son had been assaulted by police.

The assault claim follows the release of documents that show NSW Police paid out $24 million last financial year to settle civil claims brought against officers…