A unique new pathway for emerging Aboriginal musicians was launched at this year’s recent Tamworth Country Music Festival. The Buddy Knox Talent Contest offers young performers the rare chance to step straight from a walk-up performance into mentoring with industry leaders, and onto one of the Festival’s biggest stages, designed to uncover emerging Aboriginal talent – both from local communities and from those travelling to Tamworth for the Festival.

The walk up format removes barriers to entry and creates a culturally safe space where raw, undiscovered talent can be seen, heard and supported.