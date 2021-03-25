ARTS and media personality Rhoda Roberts has been announced as the keynote speaker for CONVERGE, the First Nations Media National Conference.

The conference is being organised by First Nations Media Australia, and co-hosted with the Koori Mail.

The event will take place over three days on Bundjalung country in Lismore, NSW, starting with a welcome dinner on Tuesday, May 4, and running through to the First Nations Media Australia annual general meeting on Friday, May 7.

Over three days, sessions and presentations will focus on journalism and digital storytelling, discussions on emerging broadcast technologies, industry best practice and setting the policy direction for the First Nations media sector.

While the daytime conference will focus on business, the event will provide an opportunity for sector networking – catching up in person with individuals and organisations.

CONVERGE Lismore coincides with the Koori Mail’s 30th anniversary, presenting an opportunity to share the celebrations with…