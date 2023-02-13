IN front of banners saying Voice, Treaty, Truth: Surviving to Thriving, hundreds gathered by the beachside in Cavanbah (Byron Bay).

January 26 was a hot day for the Survival Day rally on Bundjalung Country in Apex Park.

Families swam in the sparkling blue ocean and listened to deadly music and speakers, as free fruit was handed out to those gathered.

Under the shade of a marquee, Awabakal/Wonnarua/Bundjalung woman Mel Ladkin helped women and children weave bracelets with natural fibres.

Local Arakwal Bundjalung Elder Aunty Delta Kaye addressed the crowd saying “we are Black and proud” and that the day was about connecting to each other and Country.

Aunty Delta said the day’s program would be “organic” and announced a fluid line up of speakers to come.

They were speakers armed with passion, words and poetry – all calling for systemic change and greater recognition for First Nations Peoples.

Kicking off the musical entertainment for the day was local Bundjalung band, Jarad Hickling and the Deadly Backyard Band.

Emerging young leader Mia Thom read a poem, her words echoing the sentiment of the crowd.

“Our connection to Country is eternal and so too are our stories, embedded in this Country,” she said.

“Every day is survival day – a day of mourning. Our sorry business is without end – there is nothing worth celebrating on January 26.”