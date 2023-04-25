LINDA Burney has slapped down alarmist critics of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, saying the proposal wasn’t pulled out of thin air.

Ms Burney continued her campaign for a voice alongside community leaders including former minister Ken Wyatt, who sensationally quit the Liberal Party over its opposition to the advisory body.

She said enabling the Voice to counsel the public service and politicians would ensure policies and programs were implemented properly.

“Many decisions that are made in government are made by senior bureaucrats, which is why the executive government was so important to be included,” Ms Burney said.

“We have taken advice from an expert legal group … the words that are there now are words that are not going to attract some of the alarmist statements we’ve heard from constitutional…