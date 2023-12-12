Calab lays down the Law at Pacific Games

THE law came to the Solomon Islands and the law won – Calab Law, that is; the rising sprint sensation from the Wakka Wakka people won gold at the recent 2023 Pacific Games, besting his rivals in the 100m and 200m finals.

The 200m distance is Law’s favoured event and he produced a sensational run that scorched the competition in a time of 20.60sec.

The 19-year-old had to work harder for victory in the 100m, however.

He was sluggish out of the blocks from lane seven but levelled up to the race leader with 25m to go, before pulling away to hit the line strongly in a time of 10.40sec.

“Before the (final) race, I was pretty tired…