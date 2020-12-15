AUSTRALIA’S first Indigenous senior counsel Tony McAvoy has argued that the national anthem should be replaced by one written by the likes of Dan Sultan and Paul Kelly.

The top barrister has weighed into the ongoing debate over the anthem, which sparked up again when the Wallabies Rugby team sang along to a version of the anthem in the Eora language.

Olivia Fox – a young Wiradjuri singer from the Newtown High School of the Performing Arts – delivered a stirring rendition before the Wallabies clash against Argentina, which ended in a 16-all draw.

The rendition drew praise from many quarters, but copped criticism from South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell and boxer Anthony Mundine.

Yorta Yorta soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham told the Koori Mail the Premier is right when she calls for change to Australia’s national anthem.

“I applaud Premier Berejiklian for seeing the need for change, but I think she should leave the crafting of the song to the poets and the songwriters,” she said.

“There is a need for change, but changing the word ‘young’ to ‘one’ really doesn’t capture the sentiment, it’s not accurate, and it’s just not correct…