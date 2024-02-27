Canisha isn’t scared to shine

WITH her debut EP Don’t Be Scared just released, Naarm (Melbourne) based singer Canisha looks set for a bright future as she prepares for a performance with Jessica Mauboy at the upcoming Treaty Day Out.

The album’s six songs that blend soul, funk and pop have been released on First Nations record label Bad Apples Music.

The Trawlwoolway and Wiradjuri artist told the Koori Mail that she started her musical journey in 2021 busking on the streets of Naarm.

“I started busking in 2021 in lockdown,” she said.

“I just decided to buy some busking equipment, because I had a lot of time. And I was singing a lot and I was learning guitar.”

Canisha said that while she had the desire to busk, at first, she didn’t have the confidence.

“I used to sit on the ground when I first…