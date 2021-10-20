Cairns City Lions broke a 38-year premiership drought when they defeated Cairns Saints by 11 points, 15.12 (102) to 14.7 (91), in the 2021 AFL Cairns Seniors grand final in September.

Leading the Lions around on the park as captain was former Melbourne Demons AFL player Aaron Davey.

Davey, who played 178 games for Melbourne and three for the Indigenous All Stars between 2004-2013, used his strong connections to bring to the club several Indigenous players from three different states and territories, including Brandon Lovell, Jake Long, Eddie Sansbury and Josh Tilmouth; Greg Braico and Reece Munster, who had played during the year, had missed the grand final.

Tilmouth kicked four goals for the winning Lions while Long and Sansbury, a one-time AFL player at North Melbourne, added one each.

Cairns City came from fourth position on the ladder, with an 8-7 win-loss record, to win the premiership. Their grand final opponents, Cairns Saints, had finished the home-and-away rounds on top of the ladder with a 12-3 record…