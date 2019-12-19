VINCE Coulthard has been presented with a special ‘This is your life’ event in honour of his lifetime of activism, achievements in land rights and justice, and his relentless fight for social change and the empowerment of the voices of Aboriginal people.

Set against the 800 million year old Adnyamathanha (Flinders Ranges) landscape, more than 150 people gathered in November to show Uncle Vince their appreciation at the stunning Ikara Wilpena Resort, situated in the heart of the Flinders Rangers National Park in Wilpena, South Australia.

Uncle Vince initially thought he was invited to the event for an event to recognise his daughter, but as he entered the room, the large mob surprised him with a full standing ovation.

“I had no idea and I was absolutely blown away!” Uncle Vince said.