Celebrating the ‘Heart of Our Nation’

NATIONAL Indigenous Television (NITV) has celebrated 10 years of being available to all Australians as a free-to-air channel, and part of the SBS network.

A stunning outdoor concert with Uluru as the backdrop brought together a range of talented artists for the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration. The event was live on NITV and is still available to watch on SBS on demand. 

Performers included the ARIA award-winning King Stingray singing Land Down Under combining English and Yolŋu Matha. 

Father and daughter duo Troy and Jem Cassar-Daley delivered a moving rendition of Brisbane Blacks, Electric Fields sang From Little Things Big Things Grow, Casey Donovan Zipporah, and Dyagula joined forces for a musical medley, and all artists came together singing Solid Rock for the concert finale. 

Tanya Denning-Orman, a proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and director of Indigenous Content at SBS said, “On Monday night, we celebrated an incredible decade of NITV – a vital place in our national media landscape dedicated to First Nations stories, cultures and perspectives – being available to every…