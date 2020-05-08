How do you even begin to explain to non-Aboriginal people that the last true language speaker you have left in your family has just passed?

His ochre was brought up from home in Toomelah near Boggabilla in Northern West NSW for a final ceremony as family and friends sang our dearly beloved Uncle Reg – Uncle Roy – Knox home, led by Buddy Hippi (Knox), his great nephew.

Known in his early years as Reginald Roy Knox (McGrady), Uncle later settled in Logan, Queensland more than 40 years ago, where he became known by immediate family and community as Uncle Reg. But he was always known as Uncle Roy back home in NSW and in particular by his Toomelah family.

We are blessed to have many traditional Gomeroi/Gamilaraay/Kamilaroi dancers and language speakers today…