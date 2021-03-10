EXPLORING themes of white nationalism, colonisation, assimilation and ultimately reconciliation, Summer is the brand new single from Melbourne’s Chasing Ghosts.

The track is part of their Homelands EP, set to be released in May, and tells the horrific true story of the Towel Creek massacre which took place in 1856 behind a small town called Bellbrook, near the Macleay Valley in NSW.

Thungutti frontman Jimmy Kyle told the Koori Mail the song fuses English with Thungutti language.

He said the song was extremely challenging to write.

“There’s a cultural responsibility to do things in a manner in which my mob see fit, and to tell the story straight to your audience, and a lot of my fan base may never have heard about these things before, which they may find to be quite confronting,” Jimmy said.

“But I know in my heart that communicating these stories to a broader audience, and telling them in the way I do, is the right thing to do,” he said.

“I know my audience is predominantly non- Indigenous, so I have to engage them in a way that engages their heart, because that way they’re not going to be judged, but they can put themselves in an empathetic position to go on the journey.”

Jimmy said the new track asks Australia to come together and reconcile the true history…