TORRES Strait Islander claimants in a historic climate case are ramping up their struggle, submitting an official reply to the Australian Government’s attempt to get the case dismissed and rallying supporters on social media.

In May last year, eight individuals from across the Torres Strait lodged a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva, highlighting the threat of climate change to their culture and their ability to live on their home islands. In August it was revealed that the Australian Government is attempting to get the UN to dismiss the complaint, denying that climate change is impacting the human rights of Torres Strait Islander peoples.

In their formal response, the claimants have expressed disappointment that Australia’s position fails to recognise the basic human rights obligations it has to its people. They say it also fails to recognise the environmental impacts climate change has already brought to their islands.

Advancing seas are already threatening homes, as well as damaging burial grounds and sacred cultural sites. Many Torres Strait Islander people are worried that without urgent action their islands could disappear in their lifetimes – a concern backed by the latest climate science.