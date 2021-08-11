THE Federal Government has announced a new $1 billion ‘implementation plan’ to close the gap in health, education, justice and employment by 2031.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered the annual Closing the Gap update in Parliament last Thursday, admitting only three of 17 new targets are on track.

They are: improving birth weight, education attendance and reducing the numbers of Indigenous teenagers in youth justice.

The new Closing the Gap implementation plan includes a $378 million new redress scheme for Stolen Generations survivors from the Northern Territory, the ACT and Jervis Bay Territory (see story, opposite).

Additional government funding includes $254.4 million for Aboriginal-controlled community health organisations and $160 million to support early years development.

Mr Morrison acknowledged Australia was not where it should be in closing the gap and had a long way to go…