A LACK of government accountability and information sharing is exposing Indigenous Australians to disadvantage and discrimination.

The Productivity Commission has warned Closing the Gap targets risks becoming another broken promise unless local, state and federal governments were held responsible for their commitments.

A national agreement developed by Australian governments and the Coalition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peak Organisations was designed to overcome inequality together.

But the commission found there was nothing to stop governments breaching the agreement and very little to hold them to account if they did.

Speaking on a panel organised by the Committee for Economic Development Australia, Productivity Commission chair Michael Brennan and commissioners Romlie Mokak and Natalie Siegel-Brown…