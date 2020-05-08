PLANS to build Australia’s first Indigenous residential college at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are already in motion and now a $1 million grant from the City of Sydney will help the project spring to life.

Wiradjuri Professor Michael McDaniel is the visionary behind the ground-breaking concept and as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Indigenous Leadership and Engagement at UTS, he said the Indigenous college will not only be Australia’s first, it also be the most comprehensive of its type in the world.

“The college will be a purpose built, world-class, $100 million facility with accommodation for up to 250 students,” Professor McDaniel said.

“And because all colleges have a commitment to diversity, this college will be open non-Indigenous and international students also.”

But the most important aspect of the college, Prof McDaniel said, is that Indigenous students will be the priority and make up the majority.

“As we know Indigenous people are significantly underrepresented in higher education and one of the many barriers for many students, particularly those who want to relocate so that they can attend a university which may not necessarily be within a short commute distance from their home, is being able to secure affordable…