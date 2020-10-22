2020 will see two exhibitions of Tarnanthi – the Art Gallery of South Australia’s annual First Nations art festival – celebrated at opposite sides of the globe.

AGSA’s focused Tarnanthi exhibition, Open Hands, highlights how the creativity of First Nations women artists forms a vital cultural link in sharing knowledge across generations.



The exhibition includes mother-daughter collaborations and features diverse works in a range of mediums from 87 artists from across Australia, and opened last week.

The Tarnanthi Art Fair will be held from December 4-6. Tarnanthi’s creative vision is led by Barkandji artist and curator Nici Cumpston.

“Open Hands celebrates the ongoing and often unseen work that women in communities do to maintain culture,” she said. “Keeping these stories alive and sharing knowledge is deeply embedded within everyday life across Australia.”

For this year’s Tarnanthi, artists have expressed themselves in a variety of media, including…