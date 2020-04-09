AS the efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 across the country continued, strict travel restrictions have been implemented to many remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

But five men had already been arrested last week for breaching the travel ban to the remote North Queensland community of Palm Island.

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said it was up to everyone to respect the restrictions and keep community safe.

“That’s irresponsible behaviour, going back to Palm Island,” he told the Koori Mail. “One of them may have carried the virus, then inadvertently impacted Elders and senior people, anybody who is quite ill or on dialysis. People have to stop and think. We can’t be selfish.

“This is about our communities and our history and our continuity.”

Meanwhile, more than 10 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the Kimberley, with Labor Senator Pat Dodson telling the Koori Mail, he believed the region wasn’t well enough equipped.

“Infrastructure is a challenge up here at the best of times,” he said.

“Everything is happening in a reactive manner. It should have been proactive from day one. Tough measures should have put in place.”

Mr Wyatt put out an Easter message asking people to stay home.