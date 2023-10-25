Concrete idea for used coffee grounds

WITH Australia generating 75 million kgs of ground coffee waste every year, most of it going to landfill, and 10 billion kgs of spent coffee generated annually around the globe, Australian engineers have found an ingenious way of giving used roasted coffee grounds a ‘double shot’ at life.

Published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, the study by RMIT University is the first to prove that spent coffee grounds can be used to make concrete stronger.

Researchers have worked out a way to use spent coffee grounds to make a stronger form of concrete, which will reduce the amount of coffee grounds waste going to landfill at the same time.

Joint lead author, Dr Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch, a Taungurung man and Vice- Chancellor’s Indigenous Postdoctoral Research Fellow at RMIT, said construction industries around the world could play a role in transforming…