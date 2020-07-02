KAMILAROI brother Corey Tutt was shocked to learn that a school in a remote part of Australia had only 15 books in their entire library. And that’s why he created Deadly Science, which aims to ensure all Aboriginal kids in remote areas have access to quality educational resources.

While working full time as an animal technician at the University of Sydney, Mr Tutt was at home after hours googling remote schools to talk to their teachers and students about their science resources and materials.

He told the Koori Mail that teachers and students said they were heavily under-resourced in educational materials, and any resources and equipment they did receive were often related to sport or art and not literacy or science.

“That’s not to say schools don’t appreciate these types of resources, but not every kid wants to be a sportsperson or artist and, given the chance, we know that Aboriginal kids are extremely interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM),” Mr Tutt said.

“So I packed up all the books I had in my home and sent them to my first school, and the rest has just snowballed.

“That first school said to me, ‘Hey, we have another school down the road, do you think you could help them out too?’, and those schools turned into four schools, which turned into 20, to where we are now with over 100 schools as members of Deadly Science.”

So far Deadly Science has sent more than 4000 donated books, 70 telescopes and 80 other resource kits to Indigenous kids at over 100 schools around the country since launching less than a year ago…