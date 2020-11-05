THE family of Wiradjuri man Dwayne Johnstone, who died after being shot in the back while trying to escape custody last year, has welcomed a decision by the coroner to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Johnstone, 43, was handcuffed, shackled and shot in the back while running away from two NSW Corrections officers outside Lismore Base Hospital in northern NSW on March 15 last year.

An inquest into Mr Johnstone’s death began in Lismore last week, with counsel assisting the coroner Dr Peggy Dwyer telling the inquest that the coroner, Teresa O’Sullivan, must suspend the inquest if she “forms the opinion that there is evidence capable of satisfying a jury beyond reasonable doubt that a known person had committed an indictable offence”.

On Tuesday, the inquest heard that Mr Johnstone, who had a history of escaping custody, had been taken to hospital while on remand after suffering an epileptic seizure in the cells of Lismore Court House, where he had been denied bail on assault charges.

After treatment, while being escorted back to the van by two corrections officers – one of whom was armed with a revolver – he started running.

The officers cannot be named for legal reasons.

The inquest heard the armed officer fired three shots after shouting a warning, and the third shot hit Mr Johnstone in the mid- back, going through his aorta, liver and diaphragm.

Dr Dwyer told the inquest that armed corrections officers carry guns but, unlike police, are not equipped with Tasers, extendable batons, or capsicum spray…