Opponents of a massive residential development on the North Lismore Plateau in northern New South Wales are preparing for a seven day hearing in the NSW Land and Environment Court, which begins on February 10.

But in the meantime, the North Lismore Protection Association is holding a fundraiser at the Lismore City Bowling Club on February 1 to help fund their legal challenge.

Bundjalung Elders Council chairman Mickey Ryan launched the legal action against the Winton Property Group and the Lismore City Council in January last year, and despite the hearing being set down, developers have already begun clearing the land.

The DA for 1,300 lots, for the North Lismore Plateau [was approved] by the Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP)’ on October 17, 2018.

The Songs for the Sleeping Lizard event starts at 7pm and features artists including Blakboi, Isabella A Cappella, Nimbin Poetry Cup finalist Anna Avocado and others. Concert tickets are $10 at the door. A light supper will be available for purchase.