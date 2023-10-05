A TRADITIONAL Owner is elated after successfully challenging Woodside Energy’s plan to begin seismic blasting off Western Australia as part of its Scarborough gas project.

But the head of Australian Energy Producers has called on governments to develop better regulations that provide clarity and certainty for industry.

Traditional custodian Raelene Cooper, a Mardudhunera woman, filed for a judicial review in August of the regulator’s decision to approve Woodside’s blasting plan.

The challenge argued the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority made a legal error.

Federal Court Justice Craig Colvin agreed.

Despite finding Woodside’s legally required consultation with First Nations stakeholders was inadequate, the authority gave approval for the seismic blasting on July 31 on condition further consultation be carried out first.

Justice Colvin on Thursday set aside the regulator’s decision…