Cricket all-in for summer ahead

A TRAINING camp, a game at the MCG and a series of related initiatives by Cricket Australia highlight a busy summer ahead of Indigenous cricketers.

Cricket Australia last week released the dates of some of the significant initiatives this summer season that centre the organisation in the middle of Indigenous sport.

The match at the MCG was played over five days between two teams of players chosen from the National Indigenous Cricket Championships earlier this year. The players trained at and played on the MCG from a partnership between CA and the Melbourne Cricket Club Foundation, 3.

The MCC Foundation is an official inclusion partner of the NICC and the camp included Twenty20 matches between Indigenous men’s and women’s squads and an MCC XI on the MCG from Wednesday, November 1.

CA said the partnership with the MCC Foundation and the camp was its commitment to increase the representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and inspire Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders…