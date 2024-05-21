Crowther statue pulled down the evening before tribunal decision

IT’S hard to argue that the toppling of the colonial statue of body mutilator William Crowther could have been done in a more befitting manner.

Last week, under the cover of darkness, the bronze statue in Nipaluna/Hobart’s central civic park was sawn off at the ankles. Video since posted online shows a rope was attached to the statue and it was pulled to the ground.

While many have taken no notice or knew who the figure was, let alone what he did to First Nations people and others, it symbolised evil, brutality, racism, trauma and genocide – elevated on a two-metre sandstone plinth.

Tasmanian Aboriginal man William Lanne, 34, also known as King Billy, died 105 years ago.

At the time he was lauded as the ‘last Tasmanian Aboriginal man…