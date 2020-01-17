DEVASTATING bushfires across Australia have sparked calls for for the urgent roll-out of a national program to reintroduce cultural fire and land management practices.

Proponents argue that the cultural burns practised for thousands of years by Aboriginal people could help prevent a repeat of the bushfires that have ravaged communities in past months, and resulted in the deaths of people and animals.

Meanwhile, grants have become available for Indigenous land owners and businesses to help secure properties and clean up after the bushfires have passed.

Leading the calls for the reintroduction of cultural burning is the Firesticks Alliance, an Indigenous led organisation that works with communities, land and fire agencies and organisations across Australia.

Firesticks chief executive Oliver Costello told the Koori Mail that traditional custodians had prevented the types of uncontrolled fires that were devastating communities.