CROWDS brimming with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags hit the streets of Australia’s capital cities for Invasion Day rallies.

The annual debate over the date of Australia Day flared up again in the lead up to January 26, as parts of the nation paused to celebrate the national public holiday, while others called for events to be moved out of respect for Indigenous people.

Five people were arrested in Sydney out of a crowd of about 3000 people who had congregated in small groups in the Domain to protest in a socially distanced and masked fashion.

Attendees turned out in force despite warnings from NSW Police Minister David Elliott that they would face fines and even imprisonment for breaching COVID-19 rules.

Conservative lobby group Advance Australia paid for the words ‘Aus Day’ to be written in the sky above Sydney to counter the Invasion Day rally.

Australia Day in the city began at dawn with the Sydney Opera House sails lit with Indigenous art, the Aboriginal flag later raised alongside the Australian flag on the Harbour Bridge.