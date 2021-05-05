THE heartbroken, the bankrupt, the bribed, the addicted (to comedy), smart arses and bucket listers took to the stage for the 2021 Deadly Funny national grand final in Melbourne last month.

After the 2020 program was paused due to COVID-19, the grand final was the culmination of two years of workshops and events across the continent – double the line up and double the laughs.

In all, 16 contestants shone light on racism, identity, COVID-19 challenges, the great toilet paper crisis of 2020 and the absurdity of life, amongst other things. But it was the cheeky self-confessed joombe (Murri for gammin fella) Jahmarley Dawson, who took out the top gong. Jahmarley won the Deadly Funny Brisbane heat leading up to 2020 grand final, then his younger brother Chris won this year’s Brisbane heat, so the brothers were able to enjoy Deadly Funny together.