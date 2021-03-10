MURIEL Bamblett and Trent Nelson have Deadly and Proud stories to tell.

The Victorian Government has launched Deadly and Proud, an online campaign where Aboriginal people share stories of pride about Victoria’s rich heritage of Aboriginal cultures, resilience, and communities on the path to treaty, truth and justice.

Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Warrung man Mr Nelson, chairperson of the Dja Dja Warrung clans Aboriginal corporation and Deadly and Proud storyteller, told the Koori Mail that the campaign aims to showcase Aboriginal culture and history for the education of the wider community.

“And just for our people to acknowledge and be proud of it as well,” he said.

Yorta Yorta woman Muriel Bamblett, member of the First Peoples Assembly and Deadly and Proud storyteller, told the Koori Mail that one of the aims of the campaign was to educate people about the work being done towards treaty.

“But also to showcase the rich Aboriginal presence in Victoria,” she said.

“We want to really step our footprint on this country and let them know we’ve got strong Aboriginal nations, strong people, strong cultures, a strong presence and strong languages, and we want to be recognised for it.”