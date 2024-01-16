Deb Mailman takes total control

WHEN Deb Mailman was at school in Mount Isa, she wanted to be a teacher.

But everything changed when her teacher told Deb she could choose acting as a career.

So, at 17 years old, Deb auditioned for a performing arts course at university – and without knowing what was in store, moved to the “big city” of Brisbane.

Now, she is one of the most recognised and loved Indigenous actors in Australia, starring with a lead role in the successful TV show Total Control.