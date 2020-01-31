WIRADJURI Wailwan activist and criminal defence lawyer Teela Reid is calling on every Australian to stand in solidarity with Aboriginal people and demand a First Nations Voice be enshrined in the Australian constitution.

Ms Reid was at Western Sydney University late last year for the 22nd Yarramundi Lecture, a forum that discusses issues of local and national importance.

The lecture acknowledges and celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and provides the university community the opportunity to embrace Aboriginal culture through cooperation, sharing, genuine understanding and mutual respect.

This year’s lecture explored the 2019 NAIDOC theme, ‘Voice. Treaty. Truth. Let’s work together for a shared future’, and keynote speakers included Kungarakan Elder and Professor Tom Calma, and Wiradjuri Elder Jenny Munro, an activist and founding member of the Redfern Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

“And the great thing about the Yarramundi lecture is the way…