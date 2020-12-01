YORTA Yorta soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham adores Christmas.

Deborah creates Christmas light displays adorning her home, after days spent up a ladder in the early December sunshine, to bring festive cheer to her entire neighbourhood.

And she’s been getting into the Christmas spirit for more than 30 years.

This year Deborah is inviting all Australians to join her – and the 2700 singers who have already registered – to take part in an online choir to sing her new Christmas carol Christmas With You.

Deborah told the Koori Mail that her Christmas carol is about sharing hope and what it means to come together with family, in whatever shape or form that may be, over the Christmas period.

“2020 has been a year of challenge and change, and our loved ones have never felt so far away,” she said.

“Aboriginal people know the meaning of tradition so well, and Christmas, with…