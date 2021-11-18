Yuin Elder Uncle Max Dulumunmun Harrison, who gave evidence to a recent NSW parliamentary inquiry, has now made a kangaroo declaration to save kangaroos.

“We declare that there exists a living ancestral relationship, uniquely bound between Indigenous Australians and kangaroos, which shall be preserved historically, spiritually, culturally and environmentally for all times,” the declaration says.

“The declaration acknowledges the kangaroo preceded Indigenous culture more than 80,000 years ago and has both the land and living rights above all other introduced species. The right to live without cruelty and exploitation,” Uncle Max said.

“Kangaroos are a valuable totem to our people. Kangaroos are a part of ceremony and we hunt them for food.

“My people have lived beside these animals for thousands of years and we never considered them a pest…