From zero experience in running to completing a desert midnight marathon in just six months – that was the strength, endurance, and determination of a powerful group of

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in Alice Springs on Central Arrernte country recently.

In what was brutal and furnace-like conditions that saw temperatures rise to near 30oC even under a rising full moon, the 2021 Indigenous Marathon Project squad left everything they had on the 42.2km course, pushing through tears, pain, cramps and solitude to reach the finish line at Simpsons Gap. It was the ultimate test for the 10 runners.

They join the growing list of IMP graduates, now up 119 since 2010 to have completed the IMP program consisting of a marathon, education, and public speaking and media training…